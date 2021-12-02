Watch: ATEEZ carries feelings of 'Turbulence' in their heart in dramatic new MV teaser

ATEEZ is coming and we are super stoked for it! After a series of teasers and concept photos, ATEEZ has released a music video teaser for the title track 'Turbulence,' from their upcoming album 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE'. ATEEZ members have totally embraced vintage, school vibes in their new album 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE' which looks to give closure to their famed 'FEVER' series, which began in July last year with their first 'FEVER' instalment, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1,' subsequently followed by 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' in March 2021, and more recently, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' in September.

In the newly released dramatic teaser video, ATEEZ members carry their frustrations and turbulence in their hearts! Each member is hurt, angry and dejected and channels their feelings in their own way. We see Yeosang sitting in an empty, dimly lit classroom. There is a paper plane on his desk, the same paper plane referenced in the first teaser. Next, we see Wooyoung running through a foggy road with dramatic music blaring in the background as the camera shows us the sullen faces of each ATEEZ member. Based on this brief snippet, it certainly seems like a banger of a title track!

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Global fan community platform UNIVERSE will host a 1:1 Live Call event called 'Deep in ATEEZ' on Saturday, December 4 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). UNIVERSE Live Call is an online fan event where artists and fans can make one-on-one video calls and is receiving enthusiastic responses from global fans. ATINYs who wish to participate in ATEEZ's live call 'Deep in ATEEZ' can select members who wish to make video calls and apply on the Universe app. UNIVERSE will provide a total of 240 participants, 30 for each member.

