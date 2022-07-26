WATCH: ATEEZ drops cinematic music video teaser for ‘Guerrilla’ ahead of comeback

Ahead of their July 29 comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, boy group ATEEZ has dropped the first music video teaser for their upcoming title track, ‘Guerrilla’! Just over a minute long, the teaser employs a classical music piece to instil a sense of curiosity about what is happening. Unfolding like a movie, the teaser takes cues from the music, with a jarring sound signalling the beginning of a massive plot twist.

Check out the cinematic music video teaser for ‘Guerrilla’ below to find out what happens!

Prior to this, ATEEZ released a performance preview video for ‘Guerrilla’ as well, that showed the members standing on a black stage, with white surroundings offering a contrast. Further, ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and Mingi have also participated in the title track as lyricists. Alongside this, the boy group also released charismatic concept photo sets, dystopian trailer videos for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, and more.

Recently, it was also announced on July 24 by ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment, that the boy group’s upcoming album has reached a new milestone. As per the agency, pre-orders for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT' have officially crossed the 1.1 million copies mark, setting a new personal record for ATEEZ.

‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ has become ATEEZ’s first album to cross the 1 million pre-orders mark, and in doing so, has exceeded their previous record of over 810,000 copies with their seventh mini album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ (released in 2021).

ATEEZ comprises eight members, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, and debuted in October 2018. Stay tuned for more updates about their upcoming release!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TWICE reveals tracklist for upcoming 11th mini album ‘BETWEEN 1&2’