WATCH: ATEEZ energize the youth with their extraordinary performance in the futuristic 'Guerrilla' MV

On July 29, KQ Entertainment released the MV for 'Guerrilla' and as usual, ATEEZ members displayed their acting, dancing and insane vocal skills but this time the power was at a new level! The MV itself was filled with rage and had the essence of revolution, showing the members changing the world with their ideology displayed in the various dance breaks, vocal runs and sharp looks. Dressed in dark outfits, the group show off the concept of the song through such artistic expressions. They have truly brought about a new chapter of their discography with 'Guerrilla'.

The title song 'Guerrilla' contains the movement of ATEEZ to change a society that is oppressed and controlled without being able to feel emotions such as joy, sadness, and love. In response, ATEEZ conveyed the message that we will not stop until we wake up to a uniform world, and at the same time foretold that as a new series begins, an even more interesting worldview will unfold in the future.

After completing the world arena tour 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End' in the first half of 2022, where they interacted with a total of 180,000 fans by visiting 5 cities in the US, 5 countries in Europe, and Japan from Seoul, they returned after about 7 months.

ATEEZ made their debut with the 'TREASURE' series, which contains a journey to find a 'treasure'. Through the prequel 'FEVER' series, ATEEZ portrayed the fever of youth experienced by each individual. Next, the first album 'The World Episode 1: Movement', which will open the door to a new series, shows the narrative of ATEEZ rushing toward freedom in a new world.

In other news, ATEEZ has also surpassed 1.1 million pre-orders even before the official release of the album, heralding the first million-seller. Last year, the 7th mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' broke the pre-order volume of 810,000 copies and the latest album has broken its own record. In addition, it is even more meaningful as it foretells ATEEZ's first million-seller album.

