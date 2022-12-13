WATCH: ATEEZ gives a hint for their upcoming single album release with mysterious codes and video

Post their concert in Japan, many fans noticed HALATEEZ posters across Japan and Hongdae, Seoul. HALATEEZ are the evil versions of ATEEZ as seen in the song HALA and other songs. The posters had mysterious dark colors and a QR code that took them to a video, signaling their comeback soon, making the fans excited!

ATEEZ will release a new album 'SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS' on the 30th, and the agency KQ Entertainment announced on December 13th. This album is a new album after 5 months since the previous work 'The World Episode 1: Movement'. After its release, 'The World Episode 1: Movement' gained great popularity abroad, ranking third on the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200'.

About ATEEZ:

ATEEZ, which debuted in 2018, is a team consisting of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They quickly grew into a global idol group, stealing the hearts of K-pop fans at home and abroad with powerful music and performances that matched it.

ATEEZ's tour:

In this year's world tour, they showed off their presence by showing off their advanced performances and live skills. In the first half of the year alone, the tour met 180,000 spectators around the world. In the second half of the year, they had a busy tour schedule. They performed in 8 cities in North and South America and met 110,000 people, and also held a concert in Japan. Next year, the tour will continue in Europe.

ATEEZ's future activities:

During the tour held at Chiba, Japan on December 11th, ATEEZ released a new worldview video that seemed to imply a comeback, drawing the audience's attention. With new songs to be released at the end of this month, they are expected to heat up the year-end and the beginning of the year by meeting the expectations of fans who have encountered new content.

