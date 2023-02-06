WATCH: ATEEZ gives a sneak-peek into the cinematic story in SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS Epilogue film

ATEEZ released a surprise video, drawing fans' attention to the story of the new album that will be developed later along with the last single. According to the agency KQ Entertainment on the 6th, on the afternoon of the 5th, the epilogue video of the first single released in December, ‘SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS’, was released on ATEEZ’s YouTube channel.

The video appeared as an important object in the promotion of the last album, and at the same time, it started with the chirping of the 'blue bird' that can be found in the lyrics of the title song 'HALAZIA' and captured attention. Member Seonghwa, who appeared in the video soon after, followed a girl he met while chasing a blue bird and found four people who were only revealed as silhouettes.

Afterwards, they disappeared with a flash of light, and a ring-shaped object engraved with 'Be Free' remained on the floor, creating a mysterious atmosphere. In particular, this epilogue video was released as a surprise after the official activities were over following the promotion that melted ATEEZ's solid story and details, such as the prologue video and mood film, and attracted more attention with unexpected content.

ATEEZ’s achievements:

Previously, ATEEZ released ‘Spin-off: From the Witness’ and set its own record for sales on the first day, then entered the Billboard 200 at number 7 and entered the chart for two consecutive weeks, surprising everyone. This is the 2nd consecutive week after entering the chart at number 7 last week, and this is more meaningful as it is the longest record among ATEEZ's 'Billboard 200' records. In particular, ATEEZ achieved not only 'Billboard 200' but also 'World Album', 'Artist 100', 'Top Current Album Sales', 'Top Album Sales', and 'World Digital Song Sales' through 'Spin Off: From the Witness' last week. ’ chart, etc., drawing attention by entering a total of 6 charts. With this, ATEEZ has been listed on the Billboard 200 a total of five times.

In addition, ATEEZ took first place on the 'World Album' chart the previous week, followed by Taylor Swift this week, and ranked second on the 'Top Current Sales Album' chart and 'Artist 100'. It ranked 25th, proving its still hot popularity even after the official activities ended.