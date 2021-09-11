Watch: ATEEZ members bring in a sunny and fresh vibe in the new 'Eternal Sunshine' MV teaser

We are two days away from ATEEZ's much-awaited full group comeback! ATEEZ members are really showing off their duality with their new mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' which has two distinct concept ideas - ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine’. The colours, look and vibe are strongly reminiscent of some of the concept photos released during ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' era, hinting at the continuation of their storyline.

ATEEZ has released the official teaser video for their comeback track 'Eternal Sunshine' and it is as fresh as a daisy! ATEEZ members bring in a sunny vibe with vibrant colours and sunshine smiles, that is bound to brighten up the day. The MV teaser also gives a message of light and hope for a better tomorrow in a Covid free world, where we can live our "regular" lives again.

You can check out the MV teaser below:

Meanwhile, On September 11 KST, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment officially announced the group breaking its own record by surpassing 810,000 pre-orders for their upcoming album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’. This marked the highest pre-order sales for the group as its previous album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.2’ had a total of 350,000 pre-orders. Seems like the anticipation almost doubled this time! The number of pre-orders is the stock produced before the release of any album after coming to an estimated demand after including various factors.

‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ will be out on September 13 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) while the comeback showcase will be held at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST) available to fans through UNIVERSE.

