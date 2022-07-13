WATCH: ATEEZ members go against the norm in the exciting 2nd trailer for ‘THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’

ATEEZ released two official trailers for their new album 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT' on the official social media handles on July 13th. This four-minute video begins with Hongjoong looking at the airship floating in the air and taking off the poncho that was covering his identity. When Yunho checks the clock over the disturbing siren sound and makes a call, Yeosang confirms this, and the narration mixed with mechanical sounds becomes a mess.

ATEEZ, who soon gathered together, said, “It is left up to the individual will. You can't force it. Everyone agrees with the helper's words, "It's no different from those who say they are right," and they find a new way to awaken the oppressed in a controlled society. The screen changes to black and white, and in the end, ATEEZ appears with a voice saying 'WAKE UP, WORLD', performing the taboo 'DANCE', 'MUSIC', and 'ART' in the world they live in. It shows and creates cracks. In the end, the airship at the beginning of the video is burnt at the end, and it sometimes causes goosebumps.

On July 11th, ATEEZ released the first official trailer with the subtitle 'THE AWAKENING OF SUMMER' and recorded about 450,000 views in two days. and 'ATEEZ MOVEMENT TRAILER 1' proved the firepower of global fans waiting in line for their comeback. ATEEZ's new album 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’, which contains such a solid worldview, will be released on July 29 at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

