WATCH: ATEEZ’s members star in a charismatic new teaser for ‘Guerrilla’

Boy group ATEEZ has dropped the second music video teaser for their upcoming title track, ‘Guerrilla’! While the previous teaser started off with a classical music piece, calming and peaceful before unveiling its massive plot twist, the new teaser takes things from zero to one hundred right from the very beginning.

A secret operation is clearly underway, as ATEEZ’s members can be seen in different settings. As ATEEZ takes over the city, the group also showcases their explosive choreography in the teaser.

Watch the new music video teaser for ‘Guerrilla’, below:

Previously, ATEEZ released a performance preview video for ‘Guerrilla’, which also gave us an insight into the overall atmosphere of the upcoming title track from ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’. With every new teaser, ATEEZ has been successfully increasing the anticipation for their comeback. The boy group has also released trailer videos for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ which leave one marvelling at the detailed concept and storyline being pieced together with every successive teaser.

On July 24, ATEEZ’s agency also announced that ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ has crossed 1.1 million copies in pre-orders, setting a new personal record for the KQ Entertainment boy group. The upcoming album has broken ATEEZ’s previous record of over 810,000 copies with their seventh mini album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’, which was released in 2021. Further, ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ has also become ATEEZ’s first album to have crossed the 1 million pre-orders mark.

By already reaching this impressive milestone before their comeback, ATEEZ is truly showcasing just how much the album is being anticipated! ATEEZ’s ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ releases on July 29.

