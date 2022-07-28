WATCH: ATEEZ’s members tease ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ with preview clip ahead of comeback

Ahead of the KQ Entertainment boy group’s comeback on July 29 at 9:30 am IST, ATEEZ has released an album preview! The new clip teases all seven of the songs in the boy group’s upcoming album, ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’.

Beginning with the intro song ‘PROPAGANDA’, the preview video takes us through the course of the album. The intro track is followed by a snippet of ‘SECTOR 1’, and the preview is continued by ‘CYBERPUNK’, ‘Guerrilla’, ‘THE RING’, ‘WDIG [WHERE DO I GO]’, and finally, ‘NEW ROLD’. Following this newly released preview, fans should be keeping themselves prepared for another slew of bops, courtesy of ATEEZ!

Meanwhile, the snippets of the songs are overlaid on shots of what appear to be clips from the same settings as the trailers that ATEEZ has previously released for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’.

Watch the newly released album preview for ATEEZ’s upcoming album ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, below:

ATEEZ had first begun teasing their comeback in April, through mysterious posters with QR codes on them, placed all over Seoul and Madrid. Towards the end of June, more details were revealed by way of another poster with a QR code, along with the word ‘PROPAGANDA’ written across it. We now know ‘PROPAGANDA’ to be the intro track to ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’!

In the past few weeks leading up to the release, ATEEZ has successfully amped up already high anticipation for their upcoming album, by dropping cinematic trailers, intense concept photos and music video teasers for the title track, ‘Guerrilla’.

ATEEZ comprises eight members, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho.

