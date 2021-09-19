WATCH: ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and San display their musical knowledge on ‘Amazing Saturday’

‘Amazing Saturday’ released a 1 minute teaser on September 17th for the upcoming episode with ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and San and the hilarious teaser has left us wanting more! Wooyoung’s extroverted personality, San’s eye-popping moves and the jokes between the rest of the cast leave us bursting with laughter. P.O and Wooyoung’s unexpected friendship also surprises the cast and the fans.

On September 13, ATEEZ dropped their title track ‘Deja Vu’ from the latest album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part 3’ and we cannot stop rewatching the MV! A seductive yet powerful performance ATEEZ, they’ve knocked it out of the park once again. Based on the meaning of deja vu, the members exude the feeling of confusion and power in the dark setting. The smooth flow of their choreography aligned with the equally velvety vocals which brought the extra ‘oomph’ to the comeback.

ATEEZ held an online showcase for the release of their 7th mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' at 1:30 pm IST on September 13th. ATEEZ, who were extremely confident of their performance, said, "This is the first stage since 'Kingdom', so we paid more attention to the details to show a better side." ATEEZ said, "The continuation of the existing worldview has not changed, but the message is different. This time, it is an album that unravels about everyday happiness, which was not realized because of the unhappy past and the unstable future."

Recently, ATEEZ broke through 810,000 pre-orders for their new album and released the highlight medley of the b-side songs. On Twitter, 'ATEEZ No Skips' and 'ATEEZ BEST ALBUM' were ranked in the top 10 trending worldwide, and ATEEZ's team slogan ' 8 MAKES 1 TEAM' is also ranked in the world-wide top trend, proving global expectations.

