WATCH: ATEEZ stars in dystopian trailer for comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’

On July 11 at midnight KST (July 10 at 8:30 pm IST), boy group ATEEZ released a video titled ‘ATEEZ(에이티즈) THE WORLD 'MOVEMENT' Official Trailer 1’. The cinematic video begins by showing a grey, urban landscape, and the shots are accompanied by a voiceover that appears to be brainwashing students. ATEEZ’s members appear, dressed in pale-coloured cloaks, and tamper with the audio, forcing it to change from saying “Never doubt yourself” to “Always doubt yourself.”

With this dystopian trailer, ATEEZ appears to be the flag bearers of change, heralding the expansion of their worldview. Watch the cinematic trailer, below:

ATEEZ had first signalled their comeback in late April, by sharing posters all over Seoul and Madrid, containing QR codes that confirmed a July comeback for the KQ Entertainment boy group. Their interesting way of releasing teasers for this release continued, as they dropped another poster on June 27, with the word ‘PROPAGANDA’ emblazoned across. Upon scanning this QR code, one is redirected to an audio file, also titled ‘PROPAGANDA’, which appears to be a short snippet from the upcoming release. The end of the audio file further includes a message in morse code, which translates to ‘Eyes in the Sky’. Following this, on July 6, ATEEZ dropped the first group concept photo for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, showcasing the eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. ATEEZ then went on to release individual concept photos for the eight members for their comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’. Stay tuned for more updates about ATEEZ’s comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ on July 29.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Why Her? Ep 11 & 12 Review: Seo Hyun Jin finds out the truth about Hwang In Yeop’s painful past