WATCH: ATEEZ stars in dystopian trailer for comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’
ATEEZ’s 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT' drops on July 29.
On July 11 at midnight KST (July 10 at 8:30 pm IST), boy group ATEEZ released a video titled ‘ATEEZ(에이티즈) THE WORLD 'MOVEMENT' Official Trailer 1’. The cinematic video begins by showing a grey, urban landscape, and the shots are accompanied by a voiceover that appears to be brainwashing students. ATEEZ’s members appear, dressed in pale-coloured cloaks, and tamper with the audio, forcing it to change from saying “Never doubt yourself” to “Always doubt yourself.”
With this dystopian trailer, ATEEZ appears to be the flag bearers of change, heralding the expansion of their worldview. Watch the cinematic trailer, below:
Following this, on July 6, ATEEZ dropped the first group concept photo for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’, showcasing the eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. ATEEZ then went on to release individual concept photos for the eight members for their comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’.
Stay tuned for more updates about ATEEZ’s comeback with ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’ on July 29.
