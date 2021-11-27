Watch: ATEEZ surprise ATINYs with a teaser for 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE'

ATINYs, we have some amazing news for you. ATEEZ may be making a comeback! On November 27 at midnight KST, ATEEZ dropped a teaser on social media announcing 'ZERO: FEVER EPILOGUE UPON THE NEW WORLD.' This will be released on December 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

It was assumed that ATEEZ with the release of 'ZERO: FEVER' album series with Part. 3 in September, which included double title tracks 'Deja Vu' and 'Eternal Sunshine.' However, this new teaser has sparked the possibility of the release of something new very soon. The teaser image shows a blue-violet painted sky with eight paper planes flying in the sky. Two planes conjoin to form the letters 'E' in 'ATEEZ's logo'. The caption is titled 'UPON THE NEW WORLD' which could allude to a post-pandemic, parallel world. This could indicate that the eight members are ready to begin a new chapter and experience new things in their lives.

The upcoming album will also mark the end of ATEEZ's 'FEVER' series, which began in July last year with their first 'FEVER' instalment, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1,' subsequently followed by 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2' in March 2021, and more recently, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' in September.

You can check out the teaser below:

ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER EPILOGUE

⠀

UPON THE NEW WORLD

⠀

2021. 12. 10 6PM

⠀#ATEEZ pic.twitter.com/AZ2LiYSYeU — ATEEZ (@ATEEZofficial) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, ATEEZ has officially announced the dates and cities for their upcoming world tour 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End'! After kicking off in Seoul on January 7, 2022, ATEEZ’s tour will take them to five cities in the United States (Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, Dallas, and Los Angeles) and six cities in Europe (Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, and Madrid). Previously, On November 14, following their online concert 'ATEEZ XR Show [FEVER: eXtended edition]', ATEEZ announced the launch of their 2022 world tour, 'The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.' ATEEZ’s previous world tour, 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure,' was cut short in 2020 due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

