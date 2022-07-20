WATCH: ATEEZ surprise fans with an entrancing and groovy performance preview of ‘GUERRILLA’

On July 20, a performance preview of the title song 'Guerrilla' of the new album 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT' was uploaded on ATEEZ's official YouTube channel. In the video that starts with a strong beat that hits the ears, ATEEZ is standing on a black stage placed in a pure white space, and immediately caught the eye. Among the members standing like a fence surrounded by several layers, the crouching mountain rose and changed seats with Hongjoong, and the performance that began in earnest gave a foreboding of the title song of all time with just the introductory part.

In addition, ATEEZ used props such as sticks with unique decorations, or perfectly blended the intense choreography that bursts with energy to match the lyrics of 'We are the Guerrillas'. In particular, it proved once again that it was a 'performance restaurant' with facial expressions that change every 0.1 seconds, making it impossible to take your eyes off the video.

The choreography for this 'Guerrilla' is not only done by BB Trippin, who has been working with ATEEZ for a long time, but also by Sienna Lalau, well known in Korea as the choreographer for BTS' 'ON' which added that synergy. In particular, a part of the new title song 'Guerrilla' is released during the video for about 1 minute and 30 seconds, and Hongjoong's unstoppable rapping, Jongho's stable high notes, and addictive chorus stimulate curiosity about the euphemism, raising expectations for this album.

In addition, in the performance teaser poster released before the video, not only ATEEZ posing under the title logo of 'Guerilla', but also Hongjoong and Mingi wrote the lyrics side by side, attracting a lot of attention to the lyrics of the song. ATEEZ's new album 'THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT’ will be released on July 29th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

