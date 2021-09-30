WATCH: The awakened monster wrecks havoc for Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim and Lee Hee Joon in ‘Chimera’ teaser

‘Chimera’, the scary monster has been awakened once again after 35 years of its last appearance. The favourable OCN drama has opened the gates to a fiery pit of hell as the bad times have fallen on Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim and Lee Hee Joon’s characters.

Beginning with the definition of ‘Chimera’ which is an organism with 2 different sets of DNA, the prelude of a horrifying time is set at the cemetery where Cha Jae Hwan, a homicide detective, played by Park Hae Soo will be taking over the case of the re-emerging nuisance who is back in the headlines for causing an explosion.

His signature symbol on crime sites, the hunt is on as criminal profiler and ex FBI agent Eugene, played by the famous Claudia Kim joins hands with surgeon Joong Yeop played by Lee Hee Joon to reveal the face of the monstrous being who has once again set the world ablaze.

Uncountable tears, unending fires, numerous clues, a serial murder case and various lives a stake, ‘Chimera’ eludes the hawk eyes. Cha Jae Hwan and Lee Joong Yeop have different reasons to search for the truth of the Chimera Incident that took place in 1984.

The story of the three people and their mysterious past will be unveiled as ‘Chimera’ begins its broadcast on October 30 at 10: 30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on OCN.

