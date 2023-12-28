WATCH: B.I, Bang Ye Dam and BIG Naughty unite for INFJ; enchanting music video out

BIG Naughty, B.I, and Bang Ye Dam thrilled their fans with an unexpected treat, unveiling a collaborative track titled INFJ coupled with an enthralling music video. The song, pulsating with a groovy rhythm, showcases the synergy between the three artists as they merge their distinct styles into a captivating piece of music.

BIG Naughty unveils new music video featuring B.I and Bang Yedam

In a captivating turn of events, on December 28, B.I, Bang Ye Dam, and BIG Naughty unveiled their highly anticipated music video for INFJ. The visually stunning MV dives the three artists into a surreal dreamscape, weaving an enchanting narrative.

As the video unfolds, viewers are immersed in a dreamlike sequence where the trio navigates a surreal realm before meeting. INFJ stands as the latest offering from BIG Naughty, featuring the collaborative prowess of B.I and Bang Ye Dam. The R&B-infused track delves into the transformative power of love, portraying a narrative where an individual undergoes a personality transformation influenced by the experience of falling in love.

The music video not only captures the song's essence but also mirrors the track's thematic depth. It showcases the artists' individuality and collective synergy, culminating in a visually mesmerizing portrayal of the song's concept.

Advertisement

The collaboration among B.I, Bang Ye Dam, and BIG Naughty has sparked immense excitement among fans, who eagerly embraced this unexpected and artfully crafted release. INFJ not only signifies a meeting of musical talents but also a seamless convergence of narratives, melodies, and visuals that captivate audiences, solidifying the trio's collective impact within the music scene.

Take a look at the music video for INFJ here:

About B.I, BIG Naughty and Bang Yedam

B.I, born Kim Hanbin, is a multifaceted South Korean artist known for his roles as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and dancer. He initially gained prominence as the leader of the boy group iKON under YG Entertainment. Despite departing from the group in 2019, his influence as a producer and songwriter for iKON's music remained noteworthy. In 2021, he embarked on a solo career, founding his label 131 and releasing impactful charity singles and albums. His solo journey continued with global projects, including albums like Cosmos, To Die For, and the Love or Loved series, showcasing his versatile musicality.

Seo Dong Hyeon, professionally known as BIG Naughty, is also South Korean rapper and songwriter born on June 2, 2003. Rising to fame after his appearance on the rap competition TV show Show Me the Money 8 in 2019, BIG Naughty caught the attention of audiences with his impressive skills. He later signed with H1ghr Music, a prominent South Korean hip-hop label. Under H1ghr Music, he released the extended plays Bucket List in 2021 and Nangman in 2022, showcasing his versatility and distinct style within the Korean hip-hop scene.

Bang Ye Dam, born on May 7, 2002, is a South Korean singer recognized for his notable stint as a participant in the second season of K-pop Star 2012–2013, where he secured the runner-up position. In June 2013, he was scouted by YG Entertainment and embarked on a seven-year training journey. Following this period, Bang Ye Dam released the digital single Wayo on June 5, 2020. He later made his official debut as a member of the boy band TREASURE on August 7, 2020. However, he departed from TREASURE on November 8, 2022, terminating his contract. In August 2023, Bang Ye Dam began a new chapter in his career by signing with GF Entertainment and transitioning into a soloist and producer.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO's The First Snow clinches top spot on Circle's weekly charts after 10 years; Monster singers thank fans