WATCH: B1A4 embody the sincere gratitude towards their fans in ‘Adore You’ MV

On November 10, WM Entertainment unveils an emotional MV for B1A4’s ‘Adore You’ that embodies the group’s sincere gratitude to their loving fans and its adoring lyrics are layered over a warm somber melody that drives home their earnest message. Member Sandeul participated in the lyrics and composing process before he enlisted for the mandatory military service as a public service worker.

On November 11th, WM Entertainment announced that B1A4 member Sandeul will enter the training center and receive basic military training. Sandeul later replaced military service as a social worker. Sandeul is the second member of the team to perform national defense duties after member Shinwoo, who was discharged in August 2020.The agency said that Sandeul's enlistment location and time are not disclosed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the online fan meeting 'LIVE LOUNGE B1A4' held on the day of the release, Sandeul spent the last time with his fans before enlisting. Meanwhile, the group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut this year. Songs such as 'You Are Remaining in My Memory' and 'Lending Drunk' achieved good results on domestic music charts.

B1A4 debuted as a five-member team under WM Entertainment in 2011 with ‘O.K.’ from their debut album, Let’s Fly. While Jinyoung and Baro decided to leave the group as well as the company in 2018, the three remaining members pushed on to promote as a trio and released their 10th anniversary single ‘10 Times’ in April 2021.

