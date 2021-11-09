WATCH: B1A4 sing for their lost love passionately in the emotional MV teaser for ‘Adore You’

On November 9th, WM Entertainment posted a music video teaser video for B1A4's new digital single 'Adore You'. In the released video, a girl loses her favourite balloon in a city landscape and looks up at the sky in sadness. Soon after, the images of the B1A4 members, who are creating an emotional mood, appear one after another, creating an emotional connection with the viewers through their voice and expressions.

In particular, B1A4's mournful and appealing voice and magnificent yet lyrical sound, which appear in the video, captivate the ears, further enhancing the immersion of the video, as well as raising expectations for a new song to be released on November 10th. The digital single 'Adore You', in which Sandeul participated in writing and composing, is a song that conveys a sincere heart to the fans who have consistently supported them for the past 10 years. Sandeul is about to enlist on November 11th, and will deliver a special gift to fans with the last new song before military service.

B1A4 is a South Korean boy group formed by WM Entertainment. The group debuted on April 23, 2011 with the single ‘O.K’ from the EP ‘Let's Fly’, after being introduced to the public through a webtoon. They have released seven studio albums (three Korean and four Japanese) and seven EPs, as well as four compilation albums. The group has had considerable commercial and critical success in both the Korean and Japanese markets. They have also toured in the United States.

In October of last year, after member Shinwoo's discharge from military service, he announced his successful return with the release of his 4th full-length album 'Origine', which filled all the songs with his own songs. B1A4 will release the new digital single 'Adore You' through various music sites at 6 pm on the 10th, and at 8 pm on the same day, the online fan meeting 'Live Lounge 'B1A4' will be held on B1A4's official V LIVE channel.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook breaks THESE YouTube records with his splendid cover of Harry Styles' 'Falling'

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.