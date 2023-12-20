Watch: BABYMONSTER gives festive treat to fans with special Christmas Without You cover

BABYMONSTER showcased their festive spirit by gifting fans a heartfelt rendition of Christmas Without You. This special cover, crafted as a token of appreciation for their dedicated supporters, beautifully captured the essence of the holiday season.

BABYMONSTER's festive Christmas Without You cover

In a delightful holiday surprise, BABYMONSTER, the rookie girl group under YG Entertainment, spread seasonal cheer among their fans. Their midnight release on December 20, KST, unveiled a heartwarming special present - a spirited cover of Ava Max's festive track, Christmas Without You.

This surprise offering marked a thoughtful gesture from the group to their devoted fanbase, showcasing their commitment to spreading joy during the holiday season. The cover, a rendition of Ava Max's celebratory song, was infused with BABYMONSTER's unique charm and musical flair. The group's rendition encapsulated the spirit of the season, evoking warmth and a sense of togetherness among their global fan community.

BABYMONSTER's surprise gift resonated deeply with fans, amplifying the festive spirit and fostering a connection between the group and their supporters, creating a heartening moment to celebrate this special time of the year.

Watch BABYMONSTER’s cover of Christmas Without You here:

A catchup with BABYMONSTER’s recent engagement

In other news, YG Entertainment's latest sensation, girl group BABYMONSTER, achieved an impressive milestone on YouTube!

On December 15, the agency proudly announced that BABYMONSTER's debut single BATTER UP surpassed a staggering 100 million views on the platform at 3:23 a.m. KST.

The music video for BATTER UP made its grand entrance on November 27, premiering at midnight KST. Within a remarkable span of just over 18 days and 3 hours, the video accomplished the remarkable feat of hitting the 100 million view mark. This lightning-fast achievement reflects the group's skyrocketing popularity and the immense support garnered from their dedicated fanbase.

BABYMONSTER's electrifying debut and the rapid ascent of BATTER UP signify the group's remarkable impact in the music industry. The record-breaking milestone solidifies their position as an emerging powerhouse in the K-pop scene, setting the stage for a promising and successful journey ahead.

