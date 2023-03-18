WATCH: Baek Jin Hee, Ahn Jae Hyun, Cha Joo Young and Jung Eui Jae star in The Real Has Come! Teaser

KBS 2TV's new weekend drama 'The Real Has Come!', scheduled to premiere on March 25th, is a story of a fake contract romance between a single mother and a single man surrounding the 'real' baby in her belly.

The teaser:

In the preview video released on March 16th, Baek Jin Hee (playing the role of Oh Yeon Du), a super rookie in the working world, begins with a picture of herself in danger. She lived only looking ahead to become a one-time instructor, and is shocked when she witnesses the kiss of her lover Chung Eui Jae (playing the role of Kim Jun Ha) and Cha Joo Young (playing the role of Jang Se Jin). Cha Joo Young is attracting attention with her beautiful wedding dress, and Ahn Jae Hyun (playing the role of Gong Tae Kyung) asks Cha Joo Young, "Would you like to marry me for real?". Cha Joo Young also tells Ahn Jae Hyun, “Think about how you should behave as the man with a son.”

Jung Eui Jae spits out the words to Ahn Jae Hyun, "Is it my child or someone else's?", raising questions about the real relationship. Meanwhile, KBS' new weekend drama 'The Real Has Come!' will be broadcast for the first time at 8:05 PM KST on March 25th following 'Three Siblings Bravely'.

The Real Has Come!:

In the four-person poster that was released, the warm visuals of Baek Jin Hee, Ahn Jae Hyun, Cha Joo Young, and Jung Eui Jae, who are looking at the same place against a heart-filled turquoise background, draw attention. The turquoise pastel tone background creates a bright and warm atmosphere, and the white heart is harmoniously added to emphasize the meaning of happiness. Not only that, the four of them exude admiration with their warm visuals. Baek Jin Hee is smiling brightly in a pretty figure wearing a pink dress, and Ahn Jae Hyun is showing off his overwhelming visuals in a navy suit. Cha Joo Young, who has clear eyes, also radiates a dazzling aura with a smile that feels fresh energy, and Jung Eui Jae emits positive energy with a dignified atmosphere.

