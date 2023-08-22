WATCH: Baekho set to make a comeback with the [bæd] time, a digital single; More details inside

Baekho, a former NU’EST member, through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, announced that he will be releasing a digital single titled Elevator which is a remake of a 1995 hit song by Park Jin Young who is the founder of JYP Entertainment. The teaser clip and photos for the song are already out. It will be Baekho’s version of Elevator this time.

BAEKHO to release a remake of Elevator

Elevator which is a 1995 hit song by Park Jin Young, founder of JYP Entertainment will have a remake released by Baekho on August 31st at 6 p.m. KST. The original song is known for its suggestive lyrics. Baekho dropped a moving teaser for the song. This will mark his comeback after ten months since his last release. The announcement was made by releasing a teaser clip and now the teaser photos are out.

About Baekho

Baekho whose real name is Kang Dong Ho debuted as a main vocalist for NU’EST. Afterward, he started participating in the songwriting and production part of the song creation. Baekho participated in Produce 101 Season 2 as a contestant but did not get to debut in Wanna One. Baekho made his solo debut in October 2022 with Absolute Zero EP. This digital single will mark his next solo release after ten months of solo debut. He has also released a K-drama OST titled Forevermore for Now, We Are Breaking Up.

