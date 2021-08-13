WATCH: BDC turns into ‘MOON WALKER’ for a splendid performance video

BDC has released a brand new video for their song ‘MOON WALKER’ and it is everything we thought it would be and more! The otherworldly feeling that the trio seemed to be going for has definitely been conveyed through this video. Set on what appears to be the surface of the moon, the boys of BDC aim to ‘touch the moonlight’.

With a group of dancers accompanying them, BDC gets into artistic formations and swift moves that accentuate their lean physiques. Synchronised dance and footsteps that highlight their hard work, a whistling tune can be heard throughout the song. Playing with a fast and then a slower tempo, BDC push and pull the listeners. Their raps blending really well with the cinematic visuals of a turning Earth in the background as the trio wishes to ‘moonwalk’, asking the viewers to join them.

Watch the beautiful performance video below.

BDC is a trio that debuted under the hip-hop company Brand New Music in 2019. They made their debut with their special single album ‘Boys Da Capo’ and title song ‘Remember Me’ on October 29, 2019. Since then they have released 3 mini-albums in the ‘Intersection’ series namely ‘The Intersection: Belief’, ‘The Intersection: Discovery’ and ‘The Intersection: Contact’, all with title songs related to ‘Moon’ as a theme.

The 3 members, Kim Sihun, Hong Seongjun, Yun Junghwan have all previously taken part in the Mnet survival show ‘Produce X 101’ that gave birth to the project group X1.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Rookie Group ‘MIRAE’ set to comeback in THIS month after a successful debut

Did you like the video? Let us know below.