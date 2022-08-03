WATCH: Benny Blanco greets BTS members in latest teaser for 'Bad Decisions' feat. Snoop Dogg

On August 3, Benny Blanco put out the second teaser for 'Bad Decisions' starring the BTS members and the artist himself as he greeted them backstage post their concert. Continuing the same pattern of the old cinematic trailer style, the short teaser keeps the fans on their toes! Let's hope to see something different and quirky with such iconic artists in the collaborative track.

Previously, Benny Blanco released the first teaser for ‘Bad Decisions’ and in an old cinematic trailer style, the BTS’ vocal team, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg were introduced as the artists on the track. Rather simple, the video was to the point. The song will be released on August 5 at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Benny Blanco is the recipient of the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is also a five-time BMI Songwriter of the Year award winner and 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year award winner. He was initially mentored by songwriter and producer Dr. Luke, who signed Blanco to his production company Kasz Money Productions. While under his tutelage, Blanco co-produced and co-wrote a multitude of hit singles in the late 2000s and thereafter. Blanco has contributed to the sale of over 500 million albums worldwide through his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey and more.

Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper, media personality, and actor. His fame dates to 1992 when he featured on Dr. Dre's debut solo single, ‘Deep Cover’, and then on Dre's debut solo album, ‘The Chronic’. Broadus has since sold over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide.

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 and debuting in 2013 under BIGHIT MUSIC. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own material. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres; their lyrics have often discussed mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, and individualism. Their work also frequently references literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

ALSO READ: The Rose 5th Debut Anniversary: Best tracks of the talented K-Pop band feat. ‘Sorry’ and more

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.