WATCH: Best friends IU and Yoo In Na discuss their friendship in the latest episode of IU’s Palette

On April 3rd, through the official YouTube channel community, IU said, "IU's palette is the only soul mate in the world, 'IU-Yoo In Na’ combination. The fun of two people who met again after about 10 years on broadcast will be released today at 6pm."

Along with this, the released photos include IU and Yoo In Na, who took a proof shot at the recording studio of 'IU's Palette'. The two of them are smiling brightly with their hands stretched behind their bodies. The two shots that look just like real sisters give a warm feeling. It is the first time in 10 years that IU and Yoo In Na have appeared on a broadcast together since the 2013 KBS2 drama 'You're the Best Lee Soon Shin'. In response, fans said, "Those who have been waiting for IU and Yoo In Na, please raise your hand", "I finally see IU Inna", "I haven't seen a combination in 10 years", "I never thought I'd see these two on air again", "Uaena It's the combination I love the most."

IU and Yoo In Na:

IU, born in 1993, and Yoo In Na, born in 1982, have an 11-year age difference. The two met in 2010 through the SBS entertainment program 'Hero Girl' and have maintained a close relationship until now. Among her fans, she is affectionately called 'I Yoo In Na'. In particular, IU received the 'Album of the Year' award at the Melon Music Awards held in December 2017 and said, "I am not a family by blood, but my best friend, my number 1 fan, my celebrity, and my muse, Yoo In Na. Thank you very much."

The production company Pan Entertainment announced on the 4th that it had signed a production supply contract with Netflix for the drama 'You Did Good'. 'You Did Good' is a work that depicts the adventurous life of Ae Soon (IU), a young girl born in Jeju in the 1950s, and a Kwan Shik(Park Bo Gum). The script is written by Im Sang Chun, who wrote the dramas 'Baek Hee is Back', 'Fight for My Way' and 'When the Camellia Blooms', and directed by Kim Won Seok, who also made 'Misaeng', 'Signal' and 'My Mister'.

