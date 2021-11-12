WATCH: B.I describes love as ‘the intangible depths of unknown galaxies’ in the upbeat ‘Cosmos’ MV

B.I released the half album 'COSMOS' on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on November 11th. 'COSMOS', written and composed by B.I, is an album that is like a question about unfading love that makes me dream of eternity and keeps me alive. This album includes the title song 'COSMOS', 'Alive', 'Nineteen', 'NERD (Feat. Colde)', 'Lover', 'Flame', and CD-only 'Buddy Buddy'.

Through this album, which contains the various emotions of youth, B.I has put forward three major message slogans. The first message is 'KEEP THE FIRE ALIVE', which tells the story of passion and power for life. The second message 'UNCERTAINTY, THE BEAUTY OF YOUTH' contains the meaning that if youth is a period of burning passion and will for life, it is also uncertain, and the youthful and young love is also a beautiful moment. The third message, 'WE ALL LIVE IN ONE'S COSMOS', means someone's cosmos while everyone lives, and the cosmos is expressed as a meaning for eternity and the universe.

The MV was extremely cheery and upbeat as B.I describes his love in the most eloquent and beautiful manner. He abandons his usual hard and cool look for a man in love. The pretty sets, cute looks and great direction created a pink atmosphere.

Previously, B.I released a confusing yet cinematic MV for ‘COSMOS Message Film #2’ and we are floored by his acting skills. The MV begins with him splashing cold water in his face as blood pours from his face.

He feels eyes on him as he walks but soon his memories transports him back to the days of rebellion, fun and not giving a care in the world with his loved one and with those memories, the song moves from ‘UNCERTAINTY’ to ‘THE BEAUTY OF YOUTH’. The second track has springs of youth, love and everything happy.

