WATCH: B.I feels ‘alive’ in extremely dangerous situations in the intense ‘COSMOS Message Film’

B.I posted the first message film 'KEEP THE FIRE ALIVE' of the half album 'COSMOS', which will be released on November 11th, on October 29th. The video starts with the live film of the b-side song 'Alive' and continues with the performance film of 'Flame'. First, B.I will show off powerful rapping in a set on fire. B.I's facial scars and hard eyes double the harsh charm.

B.I enhances the sense of immersion by depicting the story of aiming a gun at his other self. B.I's intense facial expression also stands out. Next, B.I performs 'Flame' with the world-class dance crew One Million Dance Studio. B.I received a lot of attention by collaborating with One Million Dance Studio in the performance film of 'WATERFALL' of the first full-length album.

B.I, who produced bulletproof style fashion, presents an overwhelming swag by digesting splendid choreography in the flames. B.I's unique dance moves and delicate expressive power, as well as the choreography without an error, add to the admiration.

Some of the songs 'Alive' and 'Flame' were also released, capturing the ears at once. Trendy yet unique sound and B.I's solid rap heightens the anticipation for the new album. B.I presented a live film and a performance film separately in 'WATERFALL', they mixed the two songs in 'COSMOS' and planned a new video. As such, this message film further maximizes the storytelling of the theme of 'KEEP THE FIRE ALIVE' following the message poster and lyric concept poster.

'COSMOS', which contains the various emotions of youth, is presented sequentially with three message slogans. The first album's message is 'KEEP THE FIRE ALIVE', which tells a story about passion and power for life. While B.I is captivating global fans by showing his own energy and enthusiasm, curiosity is gathering about the teasing content and new album to be released in the future. BI's half album 'COSMOS' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on November 11th.

