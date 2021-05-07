WATCH: B.I reveals comeback plans with a studio sneak peek; shares single and full album plans

B.I announced his second comeback last night on Instagram and on his agency’s Twitter. Check out the release date, the behind-the-scenes clip and more here.

Mark your calendars for another comeback in May! Rapper B.I announced his comeback plans of a single and a full album in May and June, respectively. This album comes after his first EP titled Midnight Blue: Love Streaming was released in March 2021 after leaving the boy group iKON. He is known for his rapping skills and also his song writing skills, for which he has won many awards.

On May 5 last night, B.I uploaded a video of him in a studio discussing the process and offering a behind-the-scenes of the album preparation. He communicates in both Korean and English with the people working with him. His passion for making the song album also shines through as he says he’ll do the recording again, in one of the opening scenes. After uploading the video with no caption, B.I’s agency 131 Label (a part of IOK Company) released the plans for the comeback which is his first full-length album. The title of the album is ‘BACK ON TRACK’ and first, a global single will be released on May 14, 1 PM KST and the full album will be released on June 1, 6 PM KST.

Check out the tweet below:

And here's his Instagram post:

B.I debuted in 2015 as a leader of iKON and contributed a lot to the group. He even won Songwriter of The Year at the 10th Melon Music Awards for iKON’s hit single song ‘Love Scenario’. He was accused of purchasing illegal drugs in 2019, which he admitted to but denied using them. In February 2020, the NFS (National Forensic Service) conducted tests and found no illegal drugs in his body. He was then appointed as an Executive Director at the agency, IOK Company in September 2020.

How excited are you for B.I’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

