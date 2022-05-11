WATCH: B.I welcomes viewers to the futuristic world of ‘BTBT’ featuring Soulja Boy and DeVita

B.I released the music video teaser video for the pre-release single 'BTBT' of part 1 of the 2022 global album project 'Love or Loved (LOL)', which will be released on May 13th through the official social media handles on May 11.

Following the teaser poster released the day before, B.I, who appeared with silver hair and rider jacket styling, shows a sensual appearance in the background of various spots such as the pier, in the car, and on the roof in this teaser video. In particular, the trendy sound and B.I's voice of "Make me go beep" were unveiled for the first time in this teaser video. Here B.I has raised the curiosity about the euphemisms by expressing his own sensibilities with his unique colors.

'BTBT' is the initials of the adverb 'Beetle Beetle', and it is a song that expresses the strong attraction of love that makes it impossible to walk straight. B.I improved the song's perfection by working with the famous American rapper Soulja Boy, the aspiring domestic artist DeVita, and the producer team Stereotypes, who had been nominated for three Grammys in the United States.

B.I was one of the contestants on ‘Show Me the Money 3’. In 2015, he debuted as the leader of the boy band iKon under YG Entertainment and is credited with the production and songwriting for all releases by the group. After his departure from iKon in 2019, B.I was appointed as the executive director of IOK Company in 2020 and continues to record under IOK Music affiliate 131 Label.

B.I debuted as a solo artist in 2021, with the release of his self-written charity single album ‘Midnight Blue’ (Love Streaming) and full-length charity studio album ‘Waterfall’. He released the first part of his self-written second studio album, ‘Cosmos’, on November 11, 2021.

