Watch: BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa's collab with sporty and sultry Shoong performance video

BIGBANG's Taeyang has released his new mini-album 'Down to Earth,' as well as music videos for 'Seed' and a performance video for 'Shoong’, which includes BLACKPINK member Lisa. The collaboration has been highly anticipated by fans of both artists, and the performance video does not disappoint.

Taeyang's Shoong performance video

Taeyang and Lisa are seen in the performance video for 'Shoong' performing the song's slick choreography on a futuristic set with pink and orange neon lights. The duo showcases their impressive dance skills throughout the video, and their chemistry is undeniable. The performance video's visuals and choreography are a perfect complement to the upbeat and catchy track.

Collaboration between Taeyang and Lisa

The collaboration between Taeyang and Lisa has been in the works for a while, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Shoong!’ The song features Taeyang's signature R&B sound and Lisa's rap verse adds a unique flavour to the track. The performance video has a sporty and sultry vibe to it adding up to its hype. Within an hour of release, the music video already has over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Down to Earth Album

'Down to Earth' is Taeyang's long-awaited follow-up to 2017's 'White Night'. The new album also includes the previously released track 'Vibe,' which features Jimin from the K-pop boyband BTS.

Taeyang's ‘Shoong’ performance video featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa is a sporty and energetic collaboration between two of K-pop's biggest stars. The performance video's visuals and choreography, combined with the catchy track, make for a memorable and entertaining experience. Fans of Taeyang and Lisa can look forward to more collaborations from the two in the future.

About Taeyang

Dong Young Bae, known as Taeyang, is a South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter. He started his career as a trainee under YG Entertainment at 12 and made his debut in 2006 with BIGBANG. Taeyang's first solo EP, ‘Hot’, released in 2008, won the Best R&B & Soul Album award. He released his first studio album, ‘Solar’, in 2010, selling over 100,000 copies. ‘Rise’, Taeyang's second album, peaked at number 112 on the US Billboard 200 chart. ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips,’ the lead single, topped the Billboard K-pop Hot 100. Taeyang's third album, ‘White Night’, was released in 2017. He is renowned for his vocal prowess, earning the nickname the Korean ‘Prince of R&B.’

