WATCH: BIGBANG’s Taeyang shares sweet moment with wife Min Hyo Rin in new documentary film teaser

On May 8th, Taeyang's agency, THEBLACKLABEL, prepared a special serenade for Min Hyo Rin, titled 'Seed', on the official social media handles. In the released video, Taeyang passionately sang 'Seed' to the piano performance for Min Hyo Rin, making viewers' hearts flutter. Taeyang's luscious and sweet voice filled with affection and sincerity for Min Hyo Rin catches her ears and eyes. In particular, Min Hyo Rin, who was moved by Taeyang's serenade, and Taeyang's affectionate appearance, who smiled brightly at Min Hyo Rin, are reminiscent of a scene from a movie and deeply moved. Taeyang's new album is loved by listeners for his vocals, wide musical spectrum, and romantic sensibility.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang with Park Bo Gum:

On May 3rd, the agency THEBLACKLABEL surprisingly released a special live clip video of Taeyang's EP album title song 'Seed' through its official social media handles. In the released video, Taeyang sang the new album's title song along with Park Bo Gum's keyboard performance. Both Park Bo Gum and Taeyang are artists under THEBLACKLABEL. Meanwhile, Taeyang's EP album 'Down to Earth' was released on April 25th.

Taeyang’s activities:

Appearing on the YouTube channel 'Diggle' on May 6th, Taeyang opened up about the limited edition sneakers that G-Dragon gave to his acquaintances. On this day, Jonathan said, "I heard that the limited edition sneakers that G-Dragon gave to 88 people were recently traded for 40 million won." Taeyang then said, "Really? Who sold this?" Only 88 pairs of these sneakers were produced, and the gift recipient's name tag was attached to them, making them even more special. Acquaintances who received gifts from G-Dragon each boasted on social media, but someone sold them as a used transaction. Regarding this, when Jonathan joked, "I wonder if Taeyang hyung sold it," Taeyang strongly denied it, saying, "If I sold this, it would not be 'the lowest man', but just 'the lowest man'. (Selling it) is ridiculous.”

