WATCH: BITCH X RICH first teaser out; Red Velvet’s Yeri enjoys seeing Lee Eun Saem in pain

On May 8, Wavve released the first teaser for the upcoming suspense thriller drama BITCH X RICH starring Red Velvet’s Yeri and Lee Eun Saem. The teaser shows Yeri as Baek Je Na, the queen of her school and she knows it very well but everything shifts when Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) transfers to her school. In order to keep her skeleton in the closet, she begins torturing Kim Hye In in her own cruel ways till the latter couldn’t take it anymore and decided to lash out as well, standing her ground, even though she has a hand in Baek Je Na’s secret. The first episode will be out on May 31.

The poster:

Whynot Media announced that the main poster for the new drama BITCH X RICH was released. This drama depicts the fierce power game and psychological battles that a clay spoon Kim Hye In (Lee Eun Saem) transfers to Cheongdam International High School as the only witness to a murder case and experiences with Baek Je Na (Kim Yerim), the most powerful Queen, in the school. New actors such as Lee Eun Saem, Kim Yerim (Red Velvet's Yeri), Lee Jong Hyuk, and Yoo Jung Hoo are expected to play the lead roles. The released main poster reveals a strange tension between the two main characters, and the contrast between Kim Hye In and Baek Je Na draws attention. The phrase "I'll make school hell especially for you" predicts an unpredictable tragedy.

The cast:

Lee Eun Saem instantly immersed herself in the role of Kim Hye In, her poor status, and showed off her solid acting skills. And Kim Yerim perfectly fell for the role of Queen Baek Je Na of Cheongdam International High School with her perfect beauty and formidable background, raising her expectations. Our Dating Sim’s Lee Jong Hyuk plays the role of Seo Do Eun, the son of the president of the high school. He has the highest power but he is lethargic and does not look at anyone else but Kim Hye In, the only witness to a murder in the school.

