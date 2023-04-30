WATCH Black Knight trailer: Kim Woo Bin takes action against Song Seung Heon's corrupt empire

The latest trailer for the upcoming drama ‘Black Knight’ has fans on the edge of their seats. The clip features Kim Woo Bin as the hero, taking on Song Seung Heon's character, who represents a corrupt empire. The trailer has left fans excited for what promises to be an action-packed show.

The Black Knight trailer

The trailer starts with a heated combat between 5-8, and a swarm of opponents. "What are you?" someone inquires. "A deliveryman," responds 5-8. “Forty years ago, the Korean peninsula turned into a desert," deliveryman 5-8 explains as pollution approaches deadly level five. “Only 1% of the people survived" Deliverymen, he adds. Those who provide oxygen and other essentials to keep people alive. "If you keep going," Seol Ah (Esom), a major in military intelligence, warns 5-8, "uncontrollable chaos may ensue."

Later on, 5-8 meets Sa Wol and his other refugees who wish to work as deliverymen. Cheonmyeong Group's successor Ryu Seok (Song Seung Heon) introduces Seol Ah to the organization's grandiose future goals as 5-8 takes them under his wing. "Refugees are not needed in Cheonmyeong's world," 5-8 told his training group. That is what we are attempting to alter. "Shouldn't you have to pay the price to live a better life?" Ryu Seok thinks. When 5-8 approaches Ryu Seok and his squad, he says, "That's not for you to decide."

The plot of Black Knight

Based on a webtoon, ‘Black Knight’ is set in 2071, when pollution has gotten so terrible that people cannot survive without respirators. The story follows legendary deliveryman 5-8 (Kim Woo Bin) as he meets refugee Sa Wol (Kang You Seok), who dreams of becoming a deliveryman because they are the refugees' only hope, and their struggle against Cheonmyeong Group, an organisation eager to rule the world with their vicious cruelty.

Excitement for the Upcoming Drama

The release of the official ‘Black Knight’ trailer has generated a lot of excitement among fans. They are eagerly anticipating the drama's premiere, which promises to be a thrilling ride. With its combination of action, suspense, and drama, ‘Black Knight’ is poised to be one of the most exciting shows of the year. With its talented cast, exciting plot, and thrilling action scenes, ‘Black Knight’ promises to be a must-watch for fans of the genre. Don't miss the chance to catch Kim Woo Bin in action against Song Seung Heon's corrupt empire.

