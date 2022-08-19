WATCH: BLACKPINK ‘bring the pain’ with ‘Pink Venom’ in the exhilarating and eerie MV

On August 19, BLACKPINK released the awaited pre-release MV ‘Pink Venom’ and they have declared their return to the industry with the unique song as well as MV. In true BLACKPINK style, they have middle eastern influence in the chorus coupled with the hip-hop as well as electronic beats that add a raw quality to the song itself! It is definitely going to be stuck in the heads of BLINKs.

YG Entertainment announced on August 18th that BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' exceeded 1.5 million domestic and overseas pre-orders as of the previous day. This is almost double the number of pre-orders of 800,000 copies recorded in just six days after BLACKPINK’s 1st full-length album 'The Album' started pre-ordering two years ago.

BLACKPINK’s new song release comes about a year and 10 months after 'The Album'. BLACKPINK will also perform on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) on August 28th. They are the first Korean female group to perform at the MTV VMAs.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK is the most successful Korean girl group internationally and has often been dubbed the ‘biggest girl group in the world’. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with ‘The Album’ (2020), which also set the record for the best-selling album by a Korean girl group and was the first to sell more than one million copies.

