WATCH: BLACKPINK makes references to their old comebacks in the pretty MV for ‘Shut Down’

On September 16, YG Entertainment released the MV for BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’. The melodies of Paganini's classic number 'La Campanella', sampled sensually, gave a strong sense of addictiveness. The song shows them feeling themselves as the ‘K-Pop queens’ and the MV shows them enjoying their time together. The simple yet effective MV makes visual references to the older MVs throughout the video, giving the fans a little nostalgia! In other news, BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' music video surpassed 300 million YouTube views. It has been about 28 days since it was released at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on August 19th. Earlier, the music video for 'Pink Venom' broke 90.4 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, breaking the world record for a female artist.After reaching 100 million views at the fastest speed (29 hours 35 minutes) among K-pop girl groups, it surpassed 200 million views in 7 days and a half day.

The music score of 'Pink Venom', a hip-hop genre, was also strong.Immediately after its release, it topped the iTunes charts in 75 countries, and ranked second on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart, the highest K-pop chart.It was followed by the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and the UK's official single chart at number 22, respectively.It also topped the Billboard Global 200 for 2 weeks in a row and the Billboard Global 200 for 3 weeks in a row. BLACKPINK’s new album surpassed 2 million pre-orders, heralding becoming the first K-pop girl group to become a double million seller. BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.