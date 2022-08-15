WATCH: BLACKPINK members star in the mesmerizing group concept teaser for ‘Pink Venom’

On August 15th, YG Entertainment, the agency, released the complete visual film of BLACKPINK's 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK'. The four members of BLACKPINK showed off their dignified figure and intense eyes without a single shake in the broken glass cage. This is a video that shows their unique visuals, charisma, and provocative charm.

Beautiful and fatal contrasting images of 'Pink' and 'Venom' were expressed. In addition, it harmonized with the breathtakingly tense background music, raising fans' curiosity about the message contained in the new song. Among them, global fans' interest in BLACKPINK is hot. In fact, all of the individual teaser videos for each member that were released prior to this visual film immediately took the top spot on YouTube Trending Worldwide.

Although it is a short teaser video of about 14 to 17 seconds in length, it recorded the number of views comparable to that of any other artist's music video, confirming BLACKPINK's global influence and presence. The new song 'Pink Venom', which will be released on August 19th, is a song that expresses BLACKPINK’s unique charm more deeply and intensely. Teddy Park, who has been in charge of the main production of all songs released since BLACKPINK's debut, also participated in writing and composing the lyrics this time, and YG's strongest producer team contributed their album.

BLACKPINK, who are about to make a comeback with a full group, took the first place in the girl group brand reputation chart in August. It was analyzed to have a brand reputation index of 6,372,130, with a participation index of 267,648, a media index of 1,055,664, a communication index of 1,662,842, a community index of 3,385,976. Compared with the brand reputation index of 3,133,666 in July, it increased by 103.34%.

