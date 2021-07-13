WATCH: BLACKPINK releases MV for ‘Lovesick Girls’ Japanese version

The upbeat song gets a Japanese rendition ahead of the group’s 1st full Japanese release.

‘We are the Lovesick Girls!’

Indeed we are. Especially after listening to this newest version of the absolute bop that is ‘Lovesick GIrls’ by BLACKPINK. The group released the Japanese version of the song along with the music video on the official BLACKPINK YouTube channel on 13 July. This comes ahead of their 1st full Japanese album release next month. The album will be called ‘The Album-Jap ver’ and is set to drop on 3 August.

‘The Album’ will have 3 unique group versions of the quartet’s famous songs, How You Like That, Lovesick Girls and Ice Cream. First press limited edition A ('How You Like That -JP Ver.-'), first press limited edition B ('Lovesick Girls -JP Ver.-'), and first press limited edition C ('Ice Cream') will all be available to listen to once the album is out. Along with this, the album is said to have a full-length magazine booklet. Releasing in four versions, each of one member, huge sale numbers are being predicted for the group’s first full Japanese album release.

Being the highest-followed Korean artists on YouTube, boasting almost 63 Million subscribers, the ‘Lovesick Girls- Jap ver’ video soon garnered views in bulk.

The music video follows the Lovesick Girls who are 'born to be alone but are still looking for love'. The Japanese voiceover gives a fresh view of the already fun, upbeat number.

Watch the video below.

Along with this album release, group member Lisa is said to be preparing for her solo debut after successful runs from fellow members Jennie and Rosé. Jisoo will be making her much-talked-about debut in the drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In.

With so many plans in place for the girls, it is sure to be a content-packed season for the fans. How excited are you?

Which version of Lovesick Girls do you like more? Let us know below.

