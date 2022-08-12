WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé & Lisa look gorgeous in new concept teasers for ‘Pink Venom’

On August 11 IST, YG Entertainment released a concept teaser for BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, for the girl group’s upcoming pre-release song ‘Pink Venom’. Soon afterwards, the agency dropped another teaser, this time for member Jennie!

With her hair pulled back into two braids, Jennie sports a clean and minimal makeup look. The audio, meanwhile, takes on a theatrical feeling, amping up the anticipation.

Following this, YG Entertainment dropped concept teaser videos for BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa on August 12 IST.

While Rosé’s outfit adds colour by using a deeper tone for the top, Lisa’s dark hair brings a pop of colour to her concept teaser.

Prior to this, we have also released two sets of title posters for ‘Pink Venom’. The first set, released on August 10 IST, shows BLACKPINK’s members posing in the pale pink-toned outfits that featured in the concept teaser clips dropped on August 11 and August 12. Meanwhile, the second set of title posters for BLACKPINK’s pre-release single features Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa in dark-toned garb, with markedly different concepts for their hair and makeup as well.

According to YG Entertainment, the girl group’s upcoming pre-release track is a song that expresses their “unique charm in a deeper and more intense way”. ‘Pink Venom’, scheduled for release on August 19, marks BLACKPINK’s first full group comeback following their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM’, released in 2020.

The pre-release track will be followed by the girl group’s second full-length album ‘BORN PINK’, which is due to greet listeners on September 16. Following this, BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour of the same name, beginning on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea.

Stay tuned for more updates!

