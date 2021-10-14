WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In share a sorrowful love story in ‘Snowdrop’ teaser

On October 14, JTBC released the first teaser for the awaited drama ‘Snowdrop’ and we cannot stop watching the amazing chemistry shared by Jisoo and Jung Hae In. The 30 second teaser encapsulated the sorrowful yet fairytale-like theme the drama is aiming for. Small snowflakes, pretty snow globe, flying paper airplanes, ringing of the cycle bell, etc gives the viewers a peek into the softer and gentler themes of the story as compared to the harsh and violent backdrops the series is based on.

The drama is based in 1987 where Im Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) and Eun Young Ro (Jisoo) are students at a prestigious university in Seoul. Im Soo Ho, who grew up in Germany, has a gentle charm but gives off an air of secrecy. Eun Young Ro, who is lively, lovable, and cheerful, fell in love with him at first sight at a social gathering. One day, Soo Ho suddenly rushes into a female dormitory covered in blood, and Eun Young Ro hides him and tends to his wounds despite facing danger under close surveillance.

Among those monitoring, Im Soo Ho and Eun Young Ro must avoid Pi Seung Hee (Yoon Se Ah) , the notoriously strict and imposing housemother of Young Ro's dorm, and Kye Boon Ok (Kim Hye Yoon), a phone operator at the dorm who had to forgo a college education due to her family’s financial circumstances.

Lee Kang Moo (Jang Seung Jo) is the relentless head of Team 1 of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and always insists on doing everything by the book. By contrast, NIS agent Jang Han Na (Jung Yoo Jin) is impulsive, hot-tempered, and passionate about her job.

Kang Chung Ya (Yoo In Ah) is a beautiful and talented surgeon at a state-run hospital who can charm anyone in a split second. Although her skills in the operating room have earned her a solid reputation as a dependable surgeon, Dr. Kang is mysterious and appears to be hiding something.

JTBC’s ‘Snowdrop’ will be releasing on November 12 on Disney Plus and we cannot wait to see it!

