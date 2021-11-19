WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo experiences love at first sight after looking at Jung Hae In in ‘Snowdrop’ teaser

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Eun Young Ro has never felt this before. She stumbles across a handsome man named Im Suho who collides with her and down she goes the infamous rabbit hole. The latest trailer for the upcoming nostalgic series ‘Snowdrop’, which has become the talk of the town, has been released. Jung Hae In plays the part of the male lead who has now become her world.

With the click of a tape recorder, we can see Eun Young Ro cozied up inside the warmth of her duvet, recalling the moment she believed the phrase ‘love at first sight’. Scurrying across the room, she runs into the comfortable arms of a man that will change her life. As their eyes meet, so do the sparks fly, Eun Young Ro admits to falling right at that second. She mentions how their hands brushed only for a mere touch but that was enough to make her heart thump. With them smiling at each other, she ponders, “Is this called first love?”

Now, lovers, Im Suho spins Eun Young Ro’s frame who has an important question, “We will meet each other again, right?” A hand revealed to be Im Suho’s shuts off the recording as he sits in disbelief. Clenching his jaw, the scene turns dark and suspenseful and a sound blares in the background. He thinks of only one word, “We?”

We are intrigued, curious if this will be a story of first love, heartbreak, betrayal or something completely unexpected? ‘Snowdrop’ premieres on December 18 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on JTBC.

