WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is a sight to see in the concept teaser for ‘Pink Venom’

On August 11, YG Entertainment released the concept teaser for ‘Pink Venom’ featuring Jisoo and she looks absolutely amazing! Trapped in a broken and bruised glass box, it seems Jisoo is stuck and has tried her best to escape but has been unable to. The short but powerful instrumental adds to the excitement. The song will be out on August 19.

YG Entertainment posted 4 additional title posters for BLACKPINK's pre-release track 'Pink Venom' on August 11th. BLACKPINK, who previously fascinated global fans with their pink-toned outfits and gorgeous hairstyles, radiated black charisma with a contrasting atmosphere in this poster.

Jisoo exuded a provocative charm with a cat's eye that sharply pulled out the corners of her eyebrows under her chic bang hair, and Jennie gave a point with lip piercings and gold tone makeup while wearing a hood. Rosé created a mysterious mystery with glitter points and lip beads that emphasized the underline under the barremo. Lisa completed a hip mood by matching eyeshadow that emphasized deep eyes and a glossy lip.

YG said, "The new song 'Pink Venom', which will be released on August 19th, is a song that expresses BLACKPINK's unique charm in a deeper and more intense way'. Following the pre-released song 'Pink Venom', BLACKPINK will release their 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK' on September 16th.

The agency YG Entertainment announced on the 11th that BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', which will be released next month, will be made with eco-friendly materials. The album is made of paper certified by the International Forestry Control Council (FSC), low-carbon eco-friendly paper, soybean oil ink, and environmental protection coating. The CD-less Kit (KiT) album is also made of biodegradable plastic. Eco-friendly resins made from raw materials extracted from corn starch are used for packaging plastics and bags. BLACKPINK’s 2nd album pre-sale will be held from this day to September 15th. From September 16th, it will be released at online and offline music stores nationwide.

ALSO READ: aespa tops July’s Circle chart with ‘Girls’ by recording THIS number of copies in sales

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.