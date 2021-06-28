WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Rosé revealed as the first guest of new JTBC show starring Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook & more

Watch the soothing teaser of The Sea I Desire and BLACKPINK Rosé's first look here,

The long-awaited show ‘The Sea of Hope’ is due for release tomorrow, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Produced by JTBC, the show is based on a refreshing concept, and will definitely be a relaxing show for the audience. The show is gaining a lot of attraction as it has a star-studded cast. To top it all, the first-ever guest on the show is BLACKPINK’S Rosé!

To hype up the show, JTBC revealed the first guest and uploaded several GIFs with a teaser too. BLACKPINK’s Rosé, along with SHINee’s Onew and others is seen performing at a stage beside the sea, in a calming environment. The seaside breeze plays with the celebrities’ hair, making them look more charming. Viewers also see a glimpse of a stage interview taking place, where Lee Ji Ah and SHINee’s Onew answer questions regarding the concept and the name of the show, alongwith the members exploring the beach and going scuba diving!

Watch the teaser of The Sea I Desire below:

‘The Sea I Desire’ takes on a completely different concept that has rarely been seen before in Korean entertainment. Essentially, it will feature celebrities taking sort of a mini vacation on a beach, taking turns hosting the Hope Sea Bar. They will take a relaxing downtime, play music, cook delicious food, and might even play a game or two. The star-studded cast of the JTBC show consists of Yoon Jong Shin, AKMU’s Suhyun, Kim Go Eun, Lee Ji Ah, Lee Dong Wook, and SHINee’s Onew.

‘The Sea I Desire’ will premiere on JTBC, starting June 29 at 9 PM K.S.T.

