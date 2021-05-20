WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares avocados taste ‘fine’ with THIS, her favourite stage outfit, draws Hank & more

Elle Korea released a ‘Random Questions’ video of BLACKPINK’s Rosé while asking her the smallest things in her life that fans would be curious about. Watch the video here.

BlSCKPINK’s Rosé looks all alluring and stunning as she graces the latest June issue cover of the popular lifestyle and fashion magazine, Elle Korea. The issue focuses on Rosé’s solo debut achievements, her journey as a BLACKPINK member and a solo artist, being the luxury brand Tiffany & Co.’s brand ambassador and more. Today, on May 20, Elle Korea released an exciting video featuring the idol on their YouTube channel.

The concept of the video is of random questions that are thrown at BLACKPINK’s Rosé and her answers. Rosé sits on a chair in the center, donning one of her five pictorial outfits - the black and white suit that gives off a bold, strong feminine vibe. The video starts with a montage of Rosé’s photoshoot for the cover and her thoughts on the same. The staff then asks the time she missed the members most during her solo career and she recalled the times when a song would come out and all the girls would get excited. She replied saying that the time of the songs’ release was when she missed them the most. When asked about hard peaches versus water peaches, she replied that she loved water peaches before, but now the toughness of the hard peaches attracts her more.

Possibly the most shocking revelation was about her bittersweet relationship with avocados. She stated that she hates avocados, but sometime ago, she had a really hard avocado with soy sauce and it tasted fine. This revelation even surprised the staff members as she is seen asking them, “Isn’t it shocking? It’s awesome!”, with big eyes and a smile across her face. WHen asked about her favourite stage outfit, she revealed that she loved the black stage outfit she wore during her ‘On The Ground’ performance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After a series of more questions, they asked her to draw her pet Hank and the singer went in super cute mode for it. She drew a cute looking Hank and proceeded to make high pitched sounds, while repeatedly saying, “Cute!” and then adding that it’s not the drawing that’s cute, but Hank!

Watch the entire Random Questions Elle Korea asked BLACKPINK’s Rosé below.

What’s one thing that you love the most in the video? Let us know in the comments section below!

Want to find more Blinks to share all your Blackpink obsessions with? Join Pinkvilla's official fanclub here.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×