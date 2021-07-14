WATCH: BLACKPINK shares nostalgic & emotional trailer for BLACKPINK, The Movie ahead of fifth anniversary

Get a glimpse of 'BLACKPINK, The Movie' through the new trailer! Watch the video below.

BLINKS, keep your Bl-ping-bong and a box of tissues ready because we are in for an emotional roller-coaster ride! On July 14, YG Entertainment dropped the trailer for BLACKPINK’s upcoming movie titled, BLACKPINK, The Movie! Part of the group’s fifth anniversary '4+1 Project,' the film is about their five years together as well as their performances. The four members (4) and their global fanbase BLINK (1) have made BLACKPINK the world-renowned group they are today.

The 'black & pink' themed trailer begins with a throwback reference to their debut music video and several other milestone moments in their career, as the girls walk take a trip down the nostalgic memory lane. We are shown stunning visuals of BLINKS chanting the girls' names in a packed concert as Lisa describes this as 'the happiest moment in my life' in a teary voice over. The girls take us through their five-year-long journey filled with highs and lows and how it was all worth it because their fans were by their side!

You can watch the emotional trailer below:

BLACKPINK The Movie will release in 100 countries worldwide on August 4, the month of their debut date. The film promises a wholesome treat for BLINKS including various sequences like 'The Room of Memory,' which will show the memories the members have shared for the past five years since their debut, 'Beauty,' which showcases the members' distinct personalities and 'Unreleased Special Interview' exclusively for fans.

The film will also feature special footage from BLACKPINK's widely successful 'In Your Area' tour from 2018, and 'The Show' from 2021. We cannot wait!

