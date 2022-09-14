WATCH: BLACKPINK wants you to ‘keep watching’ in ‘Shut Down’ music video teaser

BLACKPINK is all set to ‘Shut Down’ the world with their infallible power. In the first music video teaser for their upcoming song, members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa give a glimpse of what we can look forward to at the end of week. Set to release their second full-length album ‘Born Pink’ on September 16, BLACKPINK dropped the first music video teaser for their title track ‘Shut Down’. Just as it was revealed earlier, the song references classical music and gripping tones of violin can be heard playing in the background.

The music video will seemingly give a nod to many past releases of BLACKPINK including debut track ‘BOOMBAYAH’, ‘PLAYING WITH FIRE’, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘Pretty Savage’ among others. Rosé’s ‘GONE’ was also spotted in the video with the signature ‘BLACKPINK in your area’ slogans painted on multiple spots. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa each present their own styles, very unique, eye-catching and intriguing. Four different scenes play out for the members as they can be seen taking over the song with their marvellous presence. It promises a high quality production as expected from the iconic girl group. Check out the teaser video below.