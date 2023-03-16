WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo exudes her exotic visuals in the enchanting visual film for upcoming solo debut ME

YG Entertainment posted 'JISOO - VISUAL FILM #1' on its official social media handles on March 16th. It is a video that leaves a strong aftertaste with Jisoo's lethal visuals and sensuous atmosphere.

Jisoo’s visual film:

Jisoo's visual was subtly reflected through the cracks where the large flowers were swaying. While the black-and-white contrasting outfit and the large flower in her arms drew attention, Jisoo's eyes crossed and made the viewer fall in love. Here, the minimal sound of a string instrument resonating as if a gentle wave was heard instantly captivated the ears. In harmony with Jisoo's unique aura that is elegant yet soft, it stimulated curiosity about the music world he will unfold as a solo artist. Jisoo will release her first solo album 'ME' on March 31st at 1:00 PM KST.

Through this album, which is full of unique charm and confidence as an artist, it will decorate the finale of BLACKPINK's solo project. Previously, YG raised anticipation by saying, "We have put in a lot of effort for a long time to fully portray Jisoo's colorful aspects." The music video is attracting great attention as it was carried out all over the world with the largest production cost ever in BLACKPINK's history. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, to which Jisoo belongs, is currently conducting the largest K-pop girl group world tour, ‘BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK]’, which attracts about 1.5 million people.

BLACKPINK was officially listed in Guinness World Records as 'the most streamed artist on Spotify among girl groups worldwide'. All tracks released by BLACKPINK have been streamed a total of 8.88 billion times on Spotify as of March 3 this year. This surpasses the previous record of 8.4 billion streams held by British girl group Little Mix. BLACKPINK has a strong influence on Spotify. The number of followers exceeded 38 million in a series of billion-view marches, and the title song 'Shut Down' of the 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' became the first K-pop artist to top the Spotify global weekly chart.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 becomes 2nd K-pop group to have 5 albums within top 15 on Billboard’s Top 200

Advertisement