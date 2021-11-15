WATCH: BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In are adorably shy & diffident in romantic teaser video for 'Snowdrop'

First loves are special indeed! It's an irreplaceable, once in a lifetime kind of moment! On November 15, JTBC’s upcoming drama 'Snowdrop' previewed the heart-fluttering romance between the lead actors Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. 'Snowdrop', helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit drama 'SKY Castle,' is a drama set in Seoul in 1987.

The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (BLACKPINK's Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance. Following a short version of the teaser, the newly released full 'music prologue' teaser begins with Su Ho and Young Ro looking affectionately at each other as Yoo Jae Ha’s 1987 hit song 'Past Days' plays in the background. A series of romantic moments are played on screen, shown through a vintage projector screen. Su Ho and Young Ro are about to hold hands when the music stops abruptly.

Su Ho and Young Ro awkwardly shift away from each other as the radio DJ interrupts them by stating that one must not feel shy about confessing their feelings and just do it because you may not get another opportunity and this person might be the most precious gift in your life. Feeling shy and awkward, Su Ho fiddles with the radio, and Young Ro pretends to be busy looking at a snow globe. 'Snowdrop' will premiere on December 18 at 10:30 p.m. KST (7:30 pm IST) on JTBC.

You can check the full teaser video below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starrer ‘Snowdrop’ CONFIRMS broadcast date with teaser poster

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.