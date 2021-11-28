Watch: BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In’s love takes a turn for the worse in 'Snowdrop' new teaser

Strangers to lovers. Lovers to enemies. The story of Im Suho and Eun Young Ro is one for the books and the screens as ‘Snowdrop’ prepares for its grand debut. The JTBC drama starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In in lead roles, begins with a sweet start for the unexpected young ones. However, their journey seems anything but smooth.

In the latest teaser, Im Suho (Jung Hae In) can be seen reminiscing about his past with Eun Young Ro (Jisoo). He recalls, “I remember the first time I met you.” And we are taken to the day that they crossed paths, at a party. Amidst confetti and chaos, their eyes meet and Suho’s voice adds, “If I had been an ordinary young man, if I had not picked up that paper plane, if I had never met you at the start.”

The excitement for the release increases all the more as we are taken through the journey of their love. Bicycle rides, folding paper planes and flying them show the honeymoon phase of their love story which doesn’t last long. Soon, a gun can be seen sliding towards a leg, Eun Young Ro picks it up and with trembling hands aims it at the form of Im Suho. With an angry yet sad expression on her face, almost crying, her voice rings, “You don’t know who I am, do you?”

Check out the teaser below.

What happened to the starstruck lovers? Was there betrayal involved? Find out as ‘Snowdrop’ airs its first episode on December 18 on JTBC and in select Disney+ locations.

