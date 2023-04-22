WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and BIGBANG’s Taeyang are a dynamic duo in the performance video teaser for Shoong

BLACKPINK’s Lisa featured in Taeyang's 'Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)' performance video teaser was released. On April 20th at 1 PM KST, THEBLACKLABEL posted a performance video teaser featuring Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on their official social media handles.

Shoong:

In the released performance video, Taeyang and Lisa radiated hip swag. Taeyang and Lisa presented a splendid performance emphasizing dynamic movements. Taeyang's unique cool vocals and flexible choreography stand out harmoniously, raising expectations. Lisa participated in the featuring and performance video of 'Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)' is an R&B trap genre song with an addictive melody and a trendy hip-hop beat. In the previously released performance video poster, Taeyang and Lisa's swag and hip aura catches the eye. Taeyang and Lisa are showing off their intense eyes and strong force.

Taeyang’s activities:

EBS announced on April 21st that Taeyang of the group BIGBANG will perform on the music program 'Space Gonggam'. Taeyang will perform a new song from his new EP album 'Down to Earth' and his hit song 'Eyes, Nose, Lips' along with a band performance. The performance will be held on the 2nd of next month at 8:00 PM KST at the EBS Space Hall in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. On April 17th, a teaser poster was posted on THEBLACKLABEL’s official social media handles, raising expectations for a comeback. The published poster shows Taeyang in sorrow and anguish as he sits down in a sea of ​​waves. In particular, his mournful appearance catches the eye. It is expected that you will be able to see Taeyang's special music color, which is quite different from the image he has shown so far.

BIGBANG’s activities:

On April 10th, G-Dragon revealed a picture taken with Taeyang and Daesung. In the photo, G-Dragon stared at the camera with Taeyang and Daesung, who gave a bright smile and V-shot while striking a unique pose. G-Dragon invited various celebrities to an event for the parent brand he launched, and announced a meaningful current situation with Taeyang and Daesung, who was with him as a colleague of BIGBANG. G-Dragon expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you to everyone who came."

