WATCH: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and James Corden team up for upcoming Carpool Karaoke segment

The Late Late Show host James Corden recently took to the show’s official social media account and unveiled a glimpse of BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. The teaser starts off with a close-up shot of James Corden where he says, ‘So I am in my car and I need someone to help me get to work but who’s in my area’, James' question is quickly answered by the members of BLACKPINK as they gleefully sing ‘BLACKPINK in your area!’ Despite being uploaded less than 24 hours ago, the video has managed to garner a whopping view count of 1 million.

BLACKPINK on The Late Late Show With James Corden

BLACKPINK was first seen alongside James Corden in a 2019 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The group’s ‘Kill This Love’ performance and participation in the ‘Flinch’ segment of the show subsequently went viral and massively contributed to the group’s popular appeal overseas. Fans of the show and the girl group are looking forward to BLACKPINK’s appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The said episode with BLACKPINK will be a part of the final installment of the show’s episodes that are scheduled to conclude later this month on April 27.

BLACKPINK in 2023

BLACKPINK has had quite an eventful year so far. With a plethora of fashion events and concerts, the girls have been making headlines and winning hearts across the globe. BLACKPINK is currently in the middle of its BORN PINK World Tour. The tour began just last year in the South Korean capital of Seoul and is all set to conclude in Paris in mid-July this year. The tour’s conclusion will mark the group’s appearance in 21 countries over the course of their BORN PINK World Tour.

BLACKPINK recently gave a gripping performance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The group will return to its fans in the valley later this month in April for a second performance. Given BLACKPINK’s contemporary signifcance as one of the world’s biggest girl group, their appearance on the Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden is inevitably being looked forward to by millions of fans across the world.

