Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes surprise appearance during Anyma’s set for Coachella weekend 2, performs Bad Angel

Lisa made her way into the second weekend of Coachella for a not-so-surprising surprise entry at the music festival during Anyma’s set. She made a mesmerizing appearance in an almost-white, long-haired wig with a silver dress, attempting to recreate her look in the Bad Angel music video, which the duo debuted at the American event.

Lisa makes a starry appearance at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Lalisa’s appearance during Anyma’s Coachella set was the most hilariously unkept secret of the month. The Thai singer has been spotted at the desert since last week and was already rumored to join him after landing in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. The two even dropped a new collaboration song Bad Angel just ahead of the weekend 1, cementing her appearance rumors.

Come the actual festival, the entire set was cancelled due to heavy winds. She was spotted with fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé at Sabrina Carpenter and BIG BANG’s sets, having the time of their lives cheering for the stars. No strangers to the festivals themselves, the group has headlined their own. Lisa then went ahead and made sure to have the best time during a closing set at the festival’s first weekend, which ended up rescheduling Anyma’s time.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old will be seen taking on a couple of acting projects next. She will join Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook for Extraction: TYGO, a new spin-off of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer films. Lisa has also been announced to lead a Notting Hill-inspired romance comedy project, for which she will reunite with the EP of The White Lotus Season 3, the very show that marked her acting debut.

Other BLACKPINK girlies are also expected to be working on solo music projects after wrapping up their world tour earlier this year in January.

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