WATCH: BLACKPINK's virtual avatars welcome viewers to the gorgeous world of 'Ready For Love'

On July 29, BLACKPINK members lend their beautiful voices to their virutal counterparts in the groovy MV for 'Ready For Love' and they look absolutely gorgeous as well as carry an uncanny resemblance to the actual artists. The song itself has a house-pop instrumental with an EDM chorus which displays the avatars dancing with a 'BLACKPINK' style choreography. The MV displays the members going through ups and downs in their facets of the world.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

In other news, BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' music video surpassed 600 million views on YouTube. It has been about 1 year and 9 months since it was released on October 2, 2020. 'Lovesick Girls' adds a lyrical melody and BLACKPINK's powerful vocals to the country-style guitar sound. Jisoo and Jennie participated in writing and composing the lyrics.

The music also showed remarkable results on the global charts. At the time of its release, it ranked 59th on the Billboard main single chart 'Hot 100'.It topped the global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for two weeks in a row. The 1st full-length album 'THE ALBUM', which contains this song, ranked second on both the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' and the UK's official album chart in the first week of release, and then ranked for 10 weeks and 7 weeks, respectively.

As the music video for 'Lovesick Girls' garnered 600 million views, BLACKPINK now has a total of 12 videos with more than 600 million views on YouTube such as 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' (1.9 billion views), 'Kill This Love' (1.6 billion views), 'Boombaya' (1.4 billion views), 'As If It's Your Last' (1.1 billion views), 'How You Like That' music video and performance video (1.1 billion views), Jennie's solo song 'SOLO' (800 million views), 'Whistle' (700 million views), 'Playing with Fire' (700 million views), 'Ice Cream' (700 million views) and Lisa’s solo song 'MONEY' performance video (600 million views).

